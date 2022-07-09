Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.