Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
