DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $177,634.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $177,634.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00566638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033663 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

