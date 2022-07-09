DeFi Bids Market Capitalization Achieves $195,189.28 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $195,189.28 and approximately $180.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,781.19 or 1.00015296 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,399,274 coins and its circulating supply is 22,960,580 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.