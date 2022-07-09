DeHive Price Reaches $0.12 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. DeHive has a market cap of $492,398.51 and approximately $42,900.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00556429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

