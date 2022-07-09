Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 93,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 87,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock has a market cap of C$20.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)
