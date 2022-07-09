Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

