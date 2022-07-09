DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00396065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01796955 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

