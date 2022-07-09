Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $216,943.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $216,943.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00127368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00560989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033441 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.