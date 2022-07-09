Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Trading Up 5.1%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 409,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 695,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 127.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 317,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

