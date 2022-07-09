Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

