Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 6,200

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,282 ($76.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,198.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,170.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,622.85. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

