Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 2,779 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($30.89) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($29.67) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.03) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.69. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The company has a market capitalization of £150.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 892.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

