Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.69) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.22 ($20.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.39 and its 200 day moving average is €17.24. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

