DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 155 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £394.99 million and a P/E ratio of 815.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 147 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.14.

In other news, insider Loraine Martins bought 6,023 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.18 ($12,107.27).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

