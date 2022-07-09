DIGG Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $3,464.47 or 0.15964756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $14,112.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.