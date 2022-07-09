Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.
About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
