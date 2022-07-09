Diligent Investors LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

