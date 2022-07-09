Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 121.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 455,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 250,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

