Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

