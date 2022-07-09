Diligent Investors LLC Sells 204 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

