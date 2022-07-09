Diligent Investors LLC Sells 826 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

