Diligent Investors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $36.76 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

