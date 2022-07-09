Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 632,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $221,179 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $25.71 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

