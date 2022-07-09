Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $17,147,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

