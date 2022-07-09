DinoSwap (DINO) One Day Volume Hits $17,623.00

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $186,382.72 and approximately $17,623.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00563610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 151,586,663 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.