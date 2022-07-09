discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 920 ($11.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 629 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £600.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 798.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £19,814.97 ($23,994.88). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($41,959.31). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,172 shares of company stock worth $7,430,247.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

