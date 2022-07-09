discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 920 ($11.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 629 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £600.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 798.62.
In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £19,814.97 ($23,994.88). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($41,959.31). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,172 shares of company stock worth $7,430,247.
discoverIE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.