Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.
About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dnb Asa (DNHBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.