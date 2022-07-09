DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNBBY. DNB Markets reduced their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.44.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

