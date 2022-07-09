Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 0.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 120.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

DG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.88. 1,459,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

