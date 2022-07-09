Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

DLTR stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

