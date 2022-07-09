Dotmoovs Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $655,937.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.74 or 0.99972535 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

