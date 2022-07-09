DRIFE (DRF) Market Capitalization Tops $896,373.78

DRIFE (DRF) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $896,373.78 and $46,749.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,612.84 or 0.99990727 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,860,579 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.