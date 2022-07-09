EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 423 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

