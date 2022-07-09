EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.