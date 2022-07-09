EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AL opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

