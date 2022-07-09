EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1,084.62%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

