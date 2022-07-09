EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 314 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NYSE:MLM opened at $307.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

