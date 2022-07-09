Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 61,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 111,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

