Elitium Reaches One Day Volume of $262,280.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $262,280.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

