Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EHC opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.