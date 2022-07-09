Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.07.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

