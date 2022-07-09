Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells $14,022.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CFO William T. Mannina sold 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $14,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.99 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.73.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 4,843.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.