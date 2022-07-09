Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

