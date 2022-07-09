Etherland (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Etherland (ELAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Etherland coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherland has a total market cap of $152,078.75 and $1.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherland has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.49 or 1.00034258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Etherland

Etherland is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

