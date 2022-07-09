Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $20,670.30 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $20,670.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

