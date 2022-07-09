Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €70.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($98.96) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.25.

ERFSF traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $75.32 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

