Evercore ISI Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $66.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE LNC opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

