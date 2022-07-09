Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $17,723.35 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $17,723.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $567,477.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

