Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE EPM opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 36.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

