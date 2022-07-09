ExclusiveCoin Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $114,087.00 and approximately $621.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

